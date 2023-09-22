English
UNESCO: Global number of children out of school increases by 6 million

SHAFAQNA- New UNESCO data shows that the number of children and young people out of school has increased by 6 million since 2021. This result undermines the UN. ‘Aims of education. UNESCO Director General calls on states to take urgent action: “The future of millions of children is in your hands.”

The number of children and young people out of school has increased by 6 million since 2021 and now stands at 250 million, according to new UNESCO data released today. This increase is partly due to the massive exclusion of girls and young women from the education system in Afghanistan, but also to the ongoing stagnation in education worldwide.

This outcome undermines the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal 4, which aims for quality education for all by 2030. If countries met their national targets in Sustainable Development Goal 4, 6 million preschool children would be attending preschool today. According to UNESCO’s analysis, 58 million children, youth and young adults go to school and at least 1.7 million primary school teachers are being trained.

Source: UNESCO 

www.shafaqna.com

