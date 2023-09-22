English
International Shia News Agency
Other News

UAE: The 24th Arab Hospital Federation Forum will be held in Abu Dhabi

SHAFAQNA- Abu Dhabi will host the 24th Annual Arab Hospital Federation Forum on 25 and 26 September 2023 at the Conrad Abu Dhabi Hotel Etihad Towers, organized by the Arab Hospital Federation (AHF) in collaboration with strategic partner the Department of Health Abu Dhabi (DoH).

According to WAM, this year’s conference is titled “Healthcare of Tomorrow: Sustainability, Transformation, Collaboration” and will cover a variety of topics, including leading Arab hospitals in transformation, sustainability, leadership, digital health, innovation, and more.

These discussions will be led by a distinguished group of international and regional experts to advance the future of the healthcare sector in the region.

Source: WAM

www.shafaqna.com

 

