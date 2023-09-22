UAE: The 24th Arab Hospital Federation Forum will be held in Abu Dhabi

SHAFAQNA- Abu Dhabi will host the 24th Annual Arab Hospital Federation Forum on 25 and 26 September 2023 at the Conrad Abu Dhabi Hotel – Etihad Towers, organized by the Arab Hospital Federation (AHF) in collaboration with strategic partner the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH).

According to WAM, this year’s conference is titled “Healthcare of Tomorrow: Sustainability, Transformation, Collaboration” and will cover a variety of topics, including leading Arab hospitals in transformation, sustainability, leadership, digital health, innovation, and more.



These discussions will be led by a distinguished group of international and regional experts to advance the future of the healthcare sector in the region.



Source: WAM

