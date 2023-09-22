Egypt & Iran FMs discuss guidelines to develop relations based on respect & non interference

SHAFAQNA-Egyptian Foreign Minister, Sameh Shoukry and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian discussed guidelines to develop relations between the countries on the basis of mutual respect, good neighbourliness, and noninterference in internal affairs.

The meeting was held on Wednesday at the headquarters of Egypt’s permanent mission in New York on the sidelines of the 78th annual session of the United Nations General Assembly, according to a statement by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Ahmed Abu Zeid.

The two top diplomats expressed keenness to contribute to stability and security in their region, added Abu Zeid.

Meanwhile, FM Shoukry stressed during the meeting that complicated crises seriously threaten stability and living conditions for all the people in the region without exceptions, thus necessitating cooperation between all parties to end pockets of tension.

Source: ahram

www.shafaqna.com