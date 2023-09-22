English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Raisi: Iran reclaimed 3506 Achaemenid tablets from US after 85 years

0
3506 Achaemenid tablets

SHAFAQNA-Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has announced that Iran reclaimed 3,506 Achaemenid tablets from the Americans after more than 85 years.

The Iranian president made the remarks upon his arrival to Tehran at the end of his three days trip to New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly meeting.

President Raisi pointed out that follow-up of the Ministry of Cultural Heritage and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs resulted in the release of Iranian heritage.

“We took 3,506 tablets back to the country and the rest of these tablets will be returned soon,” the Iranian president said while commenting on the return of Iran’s heritage.

Source: IRNA

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Iran’s President: Sanctions on frozen funds must have been lifted sooner

asadian

Iranian President: World is transitioning into a novel international order

asadian

Raisi in a meeting with Guterres: Iran is ready to participate in expanding peace & security in world

asadian

USA: Iran’s President Arrives in New York For 78th UNGA

asadian

Arabnews: Saudi King receives message from Iran’s President

asadian

Raisi stresses the need for further Iran-Iraq cooperation against separatist terrorist groups

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.