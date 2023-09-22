Raisi: Iran reclaimed 3506 Achaemenid tablets from US after 85 years

SHAFAQNA-Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has announced that Iran reclaimed 3,506 Achaemenid tablets from the Americans after more than 85 years.

The Iranian president made the remarks upon his arrival to Tehran at the end of his three days trip to New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly meeting.

President Raisi pointed out that follow-up of the Ministry of Cultural Heritage and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs resulted in the release of Iranian heritage.

“We took 3,506 tablets back to the country and the rest of these tablets will be returned soon,” the Iranian president said while commenting on the return of Iran’s heritage.

Source: IRNA

www.shafaqna.com