Israeli FM: Framework Saudi normalisation deal possible by early 2024

SHAFAQNA-The Israeli foreign minister said a framework for agreement for normalizing relations between Israel and Saudi might be in place by early next year.

An Israeli-Saudi normalisation would dramatically redraw the Middle East by formally bringing together two major US partners in the face of Iran – a foreign-policy flourish for Joe Biden as he seeks reelection in late 2024.

Biden voiced optimism about the prospects in talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the sidelines of the UN general assembly on Wednesday.

Source: reuters

www.shafaqna.com

