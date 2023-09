SHAFAQNA-General elections in Pakistan will take place in the last week of January 2024, the country’s top electoral body announced on Thursday.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), in a statement, said that the much-awaited polls will be held in the last week of January. It, however, did not give a specific date.

Some 127 million voters are eligible to cast their votes to elect a new government for a five-year term.

Source: aa

