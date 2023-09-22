English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Analysts: Qatar’s ability to engage in dialogue with a wide range of actors is a unique phenomenon in today’s global landscape

0
Qatar’s ability to engage in dialogue with actors

SHAFAQNA-Qatar ’s capacity to engage in dialogue with a wide range of actors is a “unique phenomenon” in today’s global landscape that has allowed it to enhance its position on the international stage, analysts said.

Qatar’s foreign policy has long used comprehensive engagement and peaceful talks as means of solving issues and tackling differences.

The deal was a culmination of what many labelled as Qatar’s heavy ‘shuttle diplomacy’ as it raced back and forth between officials from Tehran and Washington in a bid to materialise a crucial prisoner swap between the long-standing adversaries.

“This is certainly another feather in the cap for Qatar’s image and global diplomatic track record,” Sami Hamdi, Editor-in-Chief of the International Interest, told Doha News.

Source: newarab

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Dohanews: Qatar’s credibility to mediate outpaces France in Lebanon

asadian

Iraq to build large tourist complex in Baghdad

asadian

Qatar’s real estate market has grappled with declining rents & falling demand

asadian

Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar & UAE

asadian

Erdogan: Türkiye wants to further strengthen ties with Saudi Arabia, Qatar & UAE

asadian

Qatar most peaceful country according to GPI 2023

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.