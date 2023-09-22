Analysts: Qatar’s ability to engage in dialogue with a wide range of actors is a unique phenomenon in today’s global landscape

SHAFAQNA-Qatar ’s capacity to engage in dialogue with a wide range of actors is a “unique phenomenon” in today’s global landscape that has allowed it to enhance its position on the international stage, analysts said.

Qatar’s foreign policy has long used comprehensive engagement and peaceful talks as means of solving issues and tackling differences.

The deal was a culmination of what many labelled as Qatar’s heavy ‘shuttle diplomacy’ as it raced back and forth between officials from Tehran and Washington in a bid to materialise a crucial prisoner swap between the long-standing adversaries.

“This is certainly another feather in the cap for Qatar’s image and global diplomatic track record,” Sami Hamdi, Editor-in-Chief of the International Interest, told Doha News.

