Jordan’s King warns against bypassing Palestinians in any normalization deal between Saudis-Israelis

SHAFAQNA- The Jordanian King, Abdullah II, warned against bypassing Palestinians in any normalization deal between Saudi Arabia and Israel.

In response to a question about USA’s efforts to achieve normalization between of Saudi Arabia and Israel, the King indicated that any such agreement might lead to a new horizon, but at the same time he warned against overstepping the Palestinians, stressing that “the challenge lies in the Israeli government and the belief among some that You can bypass Palestine and deal with the Arabs, and then turn to the Palestinians, and this is not possible, as there will be no real peace without a solution to the Palestinian issue.”

Source: alquds

