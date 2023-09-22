50000 Palestinians perform Friday prayer at Aqsa Mosque on 22 September 2023

SHAFAQNA-50000 Palestinians performed Friday prayer at the Aqsa Mosque amid Israeli police restrictions.

The Islamic Endowments Department in Occupied Jerusalem said that 50,000 worshipers performed Friday prayers at the holy shrine.

The Israeli police forces set up dozens of roadblocks, conducted extensive searches and checks on Palestinians and their ID cards, and prevented many of them from reaching the holy Islamic site.

The worshipers performed absentee prayers for the souls of the victims of the floods in Libya and the earthquake in Morocco.

During the Friday sermon, the preacher of Aqsa, Sheikh Muhammad Sarandah, stressed the importance of the Aqsa Mosque in Islam as the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was transported from the Sacred Mosque in Makkah to the Aqsa during the Night Journey and then on to heaven.

Since the early hours of dawn, thousands of Palestinians have gathered at the gates of the Aqsa Mosque on their way to attend the dawn prayer, confirming the Palestinians’ spiritual links to the holy site.

