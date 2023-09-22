English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

50000 Palestinians perform Friday prayer at Aqsa Mosque on 22 September 2023

0
50000 Palestinians perform Friday prayer

SHAFAQNA-50000 Palestinians performed Friday prayer at the Aqsa Mosque amid Israeli police restrictions.

The Islamic Endowments Department in Occupied Jerusalem said that 50,000 worshipers performed Friday prayers at the holy shrine.

The Israeli police forces set up dozens of roadblocks, conducted extensive searches and checks on Palestinians and their ID cards, and prevented many of them from reaching the holy Islamic site.

The worshipers performed absentee prayers for the souls of the victims of the floods in Libya and the earthquake in Morocco.

During the Friday sermon, the preacher of Aqsa, Sheikh Muhammad Sarandah, stressed the importance of the Aqsa Mosque in Islam as the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was transported from the Sacred Mosque in Makkah to the Aqsa during the Night Journey and then on to heaven.

Since the early hours of dawn, thousands of Palestinians have gathered at the gates of the Aqsa Mosque on their way to attend the dawn prayer, confirming the Palestinians’ spiritual links to the holy site.

Source: palinfo

www.shafaqna.comn

 

Related posts

Israeli Settlers Entered Al-Aqsa Mosque

asadian

USA: Friday Prayer & Sermon at IHW on 15 September 2023

asadian

Al-Aqsa Mosque: 40000 Palestinians Attended Friday Prayer on 15 September 2023

asadian

USA: Friday Prayer & Sermon at IHW on 8 September 2023

asadian

Al-Aqsa Mosque: 40000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer on 08 September 2023

asadian

[Photos] Arbaeen 2023: Pilgrims Perform Friday Prayer at Kufa Grand Mosque

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.