Expert: “Competition between US and China will be intensified in future”

SHAFAQNA FUTURE– Regarding the new blockings over the next one or two decades, a university professor says: Today, we witness formation of powers in the region which are based on economic investment. Some countries use China’s development model without political development to say something new and they have adopted this government model. In this way, their tribal structure remains intact and they can attract public satisfaction inside the country. If we put these topics beside each other, we can predict that there will an economic competition between China and the US over at least the next one or two decades and China will be behind the US within a short distance and the West will still the pioneer in military and democratic terms.

Dr. Seyed Ata Taghavi Asl asserted: Predictions and economic figures of gross domestic product of countries show that China and the US will be the two geo-economic or economic competitors in the current world over the next one or two decades. Thus, if an economic blocking is going to be shaped, it may be shaped following these two economic powers and located close to economies of the US and China. But if a country like China as a superpower wants to have a holistic competition with the US in the global scale, the economic parameter and the economy of China will be important and the first priority but is not sufficient. Even today, China is competing the US and has a small distance with the US but it needs to create some changes in its country in order that the superpower puzzle is completed and China’s distance with the US becomes smaller and can compete the US in all grounds in future as a serious competitor. One of the essential changes for China to compete the US is democratic changes. Does China have tendency to develop other power parameters like political development and military achievements and so on proportional to its economic achievements after it reaches a level of economic development and stands against the US as a downright power?

He added: What we see in the current world is mostly geo-economic or economic competition between China and the US and in other topics such as military and democracy issues and so on, the US is still unrivalled over the next decade. This situation is the appearance of the world in future. The created bipolarity will not be similar to that of the Cold War. Economic development and economic welfare will be the axis of the new bipolarity of economy. From this aspect, the competition between China and the US will be intensified in future. The US trapped Russia as a military superpower and involved it in the war in Ukraine and created conditions for the Russians so that after the end of the war in Ukraine, their country would have a long distance with Russia before the war in Ukraine and a ten-year period is required for Russia’s return to the pre-war period and Russia will no longer be able to be a superpower in military scope. We should see will the US design such trap for China too? Will China be involved in Taiwan? In this regard, we see movements such as Shanghai and BRICS. The fact is that these ideas have been started and are working. It is too early to judge how such ideas are successful and can assert as new economic poles and then as new political and military poles and become a competitor for NATO and Europe.

He stated that while new alliances such as Shanghai and BRICS are important poles of power and contain a large part of the population and production of countries but appearance of these groups and political structures are highly different in these countries. He told: these issues cover the new idea although they regularly have new man markings and update the approaches. There exist economic events which have a formal economic plan; for instance, the BRICS currency challenges Euro or dollar and becomes a third pole but this is unexpected in short-term and middle-term. Hence, formation of BRICS, Shanghai, etc. is somehow the objection of powerful countries to the existing and regular orders in our current world. These countries declare that they object the existing order. This objection has been demonstrated in a new form. The issue that the alliances will be beside other sides as a competitor pole today and in future is doubtful and we cannot say explicitly that they will be successful as we cannot claim they will not achieve any result.

