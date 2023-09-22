English
[Video] Why have Muslims had their bank accounts withdrawn

SHAFAQNA- SICM Mahfil Ali presents another live program titled: “ Why have Muslims had their bank accounts withdrawn” with Fadi Itani, Mohammed Kozbar and Anas Tikriti.

Fadi Itani OBE: Chief Executive, Muslim Charities Forum

Mohammed Kozbar:

Mohammed Kozbar is the Deputy Secretary General of the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) and the chairman of Finsbury Park Mosque, one of the most prominent Islamic centre in the UK. Mohammed holds a masters degree in Charity Management at St. Mary’s University. He is also a member of the Islington Faiths Forum representing the Muslim Community in North London, he is a Middle East Eye (MEE) columnist snd sits at the diversity panel of the ITV London news and a member of the Police Islington Advisory Group (IAG), Mohammed also a member of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) London Scrutiny and Involvement Panel in hate crimes.

Mohammed Kozbar, Deputy Secretary General, Muslim Council of Britain; Chairman, Finsbury Park Mosque

Anas al-Tikriti, Chief Executive, Cordoba Foundation

