Monorail project between Najaf and Karbala

SHAFAQNA- Secretariat of Astan Quds Hussaini and other holy shrines in Iraq attended a meeting held in the Prime Minister’s Office regarding the construction of a monorail between the two provinces of Najaf Ashraf and Karbala.

According to Shafaqna, Al Forat wrote that “Ahmad Hassan Al-Fahd”, the representative of Astan Quds Hussaini, said during a press conference: “This meeting is chaired by the Prime Minister’s Office and with the presence of representatives of holy shrines and other people involved in the construction of the monorail to connect the two provinces of Najaf Ashraf and Karbala and it is expected that the starting point of this train will be from Najaf Ashraf and it will pass through 4 stations to reach Karbala Airport and Seyed Judeh area in this province.

Al-Fahd added: This train is 6 to 8 meters from the ground and with a capacity of 1500 passengers, it will have a speed of about 150 to 250 kilometers per hour, this means that the distance from Najaf to Karbala will be covered within 15 to 20 minutes. The train has VIP carriages and women’s and children’s carriages and has two return routes.

He said: The name of the train will be “Al-Baraq” or “Fitras” and it is expected to connect to the Baghdad train near column 132.

The spokesperson of Astan Quds Hussaini said in the end: A special committee headed by “Nasser Al-Asadi”, the Prime Minister’s adviser on transportation affairs, will travel to Karbala tomorrow to carry out the necessary field visit and investigation in coordination with the governors of Karbala and Najaf.

