New York: Iranian-Russian FM’s discuss regional developments

SHAFAQNA- Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has held talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on various regional developments.

The talks were held in New York, the United States, on Friday (22 Sep. 2023) on the side-lines of the annual session of the United Nations General Assembly.

During the talks, Amirabdollahian stressed the need to complete the process of preparing the long-term comprehensive document on cooperation between Tehran and Moscow.

Lavrov, too, called for strengthening bilateral relations in cultural and economic fields more than before.

The two foreign ministers reviewed issues of mutual interest including the developments in the South Caucasus region and Nagorno-Karabakh.

On the side-lines of the 78th session of the UN’s General Assembly on September 18-26 in New York, Amirabdollahian held separate meetings with a group of his counterparts from different world countries.

Source: IRNA

www.shafaqna.com

