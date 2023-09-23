English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsEuropeFeatured 3Other News

Pope Francis: European governments have the duty to save migrants in danger of drowning

0
European governments

SHAFAQNA- European governments had a duty to rescue asylum-seekers who take to sea to escape conflict Pope Francis said on the first day of a visit to the French Mediterranean city of Marseille.

Pope Francis delivers a speech during a homage at the memorial dedicated to sailors and migrants lost at sea at the Basilica of Notre-Dame de la Garde in Marseille, southern France, on 22 September 2023.

The 86-year-old is visiting to take part in a meeting of Mediterranean-area Catholic bishops and young people — but his trip comes at a politically sensitive time.

As European nations have sought to shift responsibility for taking care of people arriving by sea, the pope singled out “the disinterest that, with velvet gloves, condemns others to death”.

Source: france24

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Vatican: Pope-new Russian Envoy talk about Ukraine peace

asadian

Pope Francis appeals for peace for people of Ukraine

asadian

Pope Francis expresses sorrow over massive destruction by floods in Libya

asadian

Pope Francis arrives in Mongolia on 4-day visit

asadian

Pope: “Terrible world war” against the environment was taking place

asadian

Pope: USA’s Catholic Church has replaced faith with political ideology

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.