Pope Francis: European governments have the duty to save migrants in danger of drowning

SHAFAQNA- European governments had a duty to rescue asylum-seekers who take to sea to escape conflict Pope Francis said on the first day of a visit to the French Mediterranean city of Marseille.

Pope Francis delivers a speech during a homage at the memorial dedicated to sailors and migrants lost at sea at the Basilica of Notre-Dame de la Garde in Marseille, southern France, on 22 September 2023.

The 86-year-old is visiting to take part in a meeting of Mediterranean-area Catholic bishops and young people — but his trip comes at a politically sensitive time.

As European nations have sought to shift responsibility for taking care of people arriving by sea, the pope singled out “the disinterest that, with velvet gloves, condemns others to death”.

