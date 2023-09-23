MEE: Will France try to legalise Islamophobia?

SHAFAQNA-Comments by Edouard Philippe, a potential future presidential candidate, have raised the stakes for state Islamophobia in France.

Barely a week after the abaya ban in public schools, a new threshold has already been crossed in France’s out-of-control state Islamophobia.

The latest attack against Islam as a religion, and Muslims as an integral part of the French population, is particularly grave. For the first time since the end of the country’s colonial era, a French politician has advocated in his book, then reaffirmed on the main public radio channel France Inter, that it may one day be necessary to impose a different set of laws and obligations on Muslims.

He is neither a far-right politician nor a fringe one, but rather President Emmanuel Macron’s first prime minister, Edouard Philippe. In 2021, Philippe created his own centre-right party, Horizons, and has since remained close to the Macron government. He is now a top contender for the leadership of the conservatives and a presidential candidate for 2027.

