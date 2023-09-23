Iran summons Swiss envoy over provocative measures of USA

SHAFAQNA-The Iranian Foreign Ministry has summoned the Swiss envoy, which protects the interests of the USA in Iran, over provocative measures of the United States.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has summoned the Swiss envoy, which protects the interests of the USA in Iran, over issuing the statement of the joint meeting of the ministers of foreign affairs of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council members and the US, in which, in addition to baseless accusations against Iran, unacceptable claims against Iran’s territorial sovereignty over the three Iranian islands were raised and the US administration also supported it, the IRNA reported on Friday.

Source: IRNA

