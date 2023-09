SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia is bidding to host World Expo 2030 in Riyadh to highlight its vast potential to the world. Saudi capital is competing with Busan, in South Korea, and Rome to host the prestigious event.

If the BIE chooses Riyadh to host the event in 2030, the Saudi capital will feature pavilions from 246 countries and welcome about 40 million visitors, who will see for themselves the realization of Vision 2030.

