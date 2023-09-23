Redundancy of Professor Hakim Adi is a blow to black representation in the UK’s education

SHAFAQNA- The redundancy of the first UK Professor of History who is of African descent has been met with anger, especially given the poor black representation in the UK’s academia & rising racism.

Hakim Adi, is the first UK’s Professor of History of African descent, respected as a champion of black history, has been made redundant from his post at Chichester University, in the most alarming and questionable of circumstances.

The move, which sparked anger from Adi’s contemporaries, past and present students, and the wider global academic community, may yet lead to a legal battle as a result of the manner in which both he and his students have been treated.

Source: newarab

