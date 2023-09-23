English
Bahrain: Abdulhadi Al-Khawaja Nominated For 2024 “Aurora Humanitarian Prize”

SHAFAQNA- The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative announced that Bahraini prisoner of conscience and human rights defender, Abdulhadi Al-Khawaja, is among three exceptional individuals nominated to win the 2024 Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity.

Director of BIRD, Sayed Ahmed Al-Wadaei, said in a tweet that “the initiative announced in its annual meeting in New York that one of the 2024 Aurora Humanitarians will be named the next Aurora Prize Laureate at a Ceremony to take place in Los Angeles, California in May 2024.”

Source: bahrainmirror

