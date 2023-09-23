UN: 114000 people displaced during past week in Sudan

SHAFAQNA- The United Nations Office for Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) announced on Friday (22 Sep. 2023) that more than 114,000 people were displaced during the past week in Sudan.

UNOCHA shared in a report on developments in the humanitarian situation in Sudan that, given the continued fighting between the army and the Rapid Support Forces since last April, around 5.3 million people have fled their homes within Sudan or neighbouring countries.

“Within Sudan, more than 4.2 million people have been displaced to 3,929 locations across all 18 states,” noted the report, adding: “This includes about 114,700 people who were displaced over the past week alone.”

Source: middleeastmonitor

