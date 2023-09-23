English
USA’s bid to take on China with new IMEC transit corridor

SHAFAQNA- The USA’s bid to take on China with the new IMEC transit corridor leaves regional powers jockeying for influence.

At the G20 Summit in New Delhi, the United States and the European Union said they backed a plan to build an economic corridor linking India with the Middle East (WestAsia) and Europe.

The transport link, dubbed the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, or IMEC, aims to establish new shipping lanes between India and the United Arab Emirates and a freight rail system cutting across the Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Israel, from where goods can be shipped to Europe.

