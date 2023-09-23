Netherlands: The Quran torn by Islamophobic group given to Turkish Embassy

SHAFAQNA- The Quran that was torn last month by the Islamophobic group, PEGIDA, was given to Türkiye’s Ambassador to the Netherlands.

The Quran, which has since been repaired, was desecrated during a provocative act in the Hague on Aug. 18, was given to Selcuk Unal.

It was handed over by Salih Arslan, Head of the Mimar Sinan Mosque Association, affiliated with the Turkish-Muslim group IGMG.

Unal told Anadolu that his group strongly condemns attacks on the Quran and it hopes such actions will not be repeated.

