France: Muslim girl banned from school for wearing hijab files complaint with UN

SHAFAQNA-A Muslim student,who had been banned from school for wearing a kimono, a Japanese garment, in France, has filed a complaint with the UN over being “discriminated against” due to her religious affiliation.

The controversy over the French government’s stance against hijab in schools continues, with many students being turned away for wearing loose over-garments.

The 15-year-old girl, living in the French city of Lyon, has sent a complaint to Ashwini K.P, Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance, over “discrimination she faced on the grounds of her religious affiliation.”

On 5 September, she was sent home for wearing a kimono.

Source: middleeastmonitor

