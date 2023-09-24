Pakistan: Will Nawaz Sharif be able to hold military leadership and judges accountable?

One of the reasons for this type of opinion was Nawaz Sharif’s video link address to the party workers on Tuesday. On this occasion, he severely criticized the former military and judicial leadership and called them responsible for the destruction of Pakistan and demanded their accountability. In Pakistan, although political leaders have faced many hardships and imprisonments in the name of accountability, no military leader or any judge of the higher judiciary has ever been held accountable.

During his previous regime, Nawaz Sharif had set up a special court to hold accountable Pervez Musharraf who overthrew his government in 1999. During the proceedings of this court, Nawaz Sharif’s government had to give ‘permission’ to Pervez Musharraf to go abroad. In December 2019, a special court sentenced Pervez Musharraf to death on charges of unconstitutionality, but he lived in Dubai until his death in February this year. However, the Lahore High Court declared the special court as ‘illegal’ and ended the matter. At that time, the Tehreek-e-Insaf government in the country had rejected the decision of the special court and the character of its head, late Justice Waqar Seth, had also been assassinated.

Observers have been arguing that the main reason behind Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification in the Panama case and paving the way for Tehreek-e-Insaf’s victory in the 2018 elections was the army’s displeasure with Nawaz Sharif. However, during the three-and-a-half-year rule of Tehreek-e-Insaf, due to economic difficulties, anxiety arose in the military leadership. Apart from this, differences between former Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Imran Khan began to increase. That is why the Tehreek-e-Insaf government was terminated in April last year through a no-confidence motion and the multi-party alliance led by Shehbaz Sharif ruled the country for 16 years.

On the contrary, the country was close to bankruptcy at one stage. However, due to Shahbaz Sharif’s personal run, $3 billion was secured under a standby agreement with the IMF in July this year, averting the risk of Pakistan’s immediate default. However, as per the terms of this agreement with the International Monetary Fund, apart from leaving the rupee open against the dollar, petroleum and gas prices are continuously increasing. These actions have created severe political unrest in the country.

Nawaz Sharif, however, while addressing the party meeting in London, once again defended the decisions of Shehbaz Sharif’s government and claimed that ‘we staked our vote bank to save the country’. Because it is generally assumed that the Muslim League (N) has had to pay the highest political price for the current public unrest regarding electricity bills and inflation in the country. After the tragedy of May 9, the leadership of Tehreek-e-Insaf including Imran Khan was subjected to severe retaliation.

Several leaders of the party have also left it, while all the important leaders who were loyal are arrested on one or the other pretext. Due to this state crackdown, Imran Khan and Tehreek-e-Insaf have gained political advantage and it is being speculated that if the party is given an opportunity to campaign on an equal footing in the upcoming elections, Tehreek-e-Insaf will emerge as the largest party in the country. may appear. Tehreek-e-Insaaf has consolidated its anti-establishment narrative in the aftermath of the May 9 tragedy, due to which PTI is now being seen as a party that is a party to the political affairs of the country. Can get rid of constitutional access.

However, the interesting aspect is that Nawaz Sharif and Muslim League (N) had the same position while running a political movement on the platform of PDM during the Tehreek-e-Insaf period and the party was united due to the slogan of ‘Respect Vote’. Later, several by-elections were won. However, now the party has lost this enthusiasm among the people and it needs a new narrative and strategy to run the election campaign. This is the reason why efforts are being made to create excitement about the return of Nawaz Sharif and it is hoped that if the Muslim League (N) manages to put on a big political show on the return of Nawaz Sharif on October 21. If it is done, the public’s attention can be gained once again.

However, regarding the return of Nawaz Sharif, there is constant uncertainty as to what will happen to the cases against him in the courts. Will they get anticipatory bail and will the judiciary quash convictions on serious charges? Former Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandial had issued an order declaring most of the amendments made in the NAB Ordinance as unconstitutional. As a result of this court decision, the old cases of corruption against Nawaz Sharif and many other political leaders have been opened once again.

In these circumstances, Nawaz Sharif needs a political slogan to attract the public’s attention, on the basis of which he can divert the public’s attention from the current economic situation and once again accept him as a resistance political leader. go That is why he is now claiming that during his rule, the country was growing rapidly, productivity improved, load shedding was eliminated and economic revival was on pace. But in 2017, there was a conspiracy against his government in which ex-army chief General Bajwa, ex-IS chief Lt. Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed, ex-Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Saqib Nisar, Asif Saeed Khosa, ex-Judge Azmat Saeed. And present judge Ijaz-ul-Ahsan was involved.

However, at this stage, the question arises whether this strategy of Nawaz Sharif is only to the extent of political sloganeering and he is doing such an adventure with the understanding of the top military leadership so that instead of Tehreek-e-Insaaf, once again Muslims The League (N) can be brought forward as an anti-establishment force and influence the votes of the people. One thing is clear in this strategy that Nawaz Sharif and his associates are believing that there is no acceptance among the people for the political role of the army and whoever speaks against it, the people should vote for it. will This situation should also be disturbing for the present military leadership which is actively involved in playing a fundamental role for the revival of the country’s economy.

Nawaz Sharif will have to answer that on one hand he wants to revive his politics based on ‘anti-establishment’ sentiments but on the other hand the president of the party is his brother who as Prime Minister led the military leadership of Kassa Lacey’s new regime. Records were set. How can Nawaz Sharif and his associates run an anti-establishment political campaign while continuing to declare Shahbaz Sharif as his most important deputy? Shahbaz Sharif’s government enacted several laws in its final weeks to increase the powers of state institutions and restrict people’s rights. The People’s Party was also an equal participant in this legislation, but the Muslim League (N) had to bear the brunt of it.

One should think in what direction Nawaz Sharif can be politically led by the political adventure against the same army. In practice, from the extension of General Bajwa’s tenure, to the no-confidence motion and then to the Prime Ministership of Shahbaz Sharif, the Muslim League (N) has played the role of being the ‘official’ party. Nawaz Sharif has been endorsing this character but he is still advocating his achievements. Then why will people accept that now Nawaz Sharif is coming to seek votes as a political force of resistance.

However, regardless of this political debate, the most important thing is whether the army and the judiciary will agree to accountability against their former leaders. Or will Nawaz Sharif once again deviate from these promises after getting power? All elements working against national interests should be held accountable, but this dream cannot be fulfilled by political sloganeering. Rather, political parties should make this point a part of their manifesto and together commit to legislate to implement the slogan of ‘All Accountability’. Otherwise, slogans will be echoed from all sides in the election campaign, but after the passage of time, everyone will appear to be doing ‘one-page politics’ in the name of ‘reconciliation politics’.

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

www.shafaqna.com

Note; Shafaqna do not endorse the views expressed in the article