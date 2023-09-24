UN: Horn of Africa countries call for action to combat climate change and reshape the global system

SHAFAQNA- During the 78th General Debate of the UN’s General Assembly on Saturday (23 Sep. 2023), the countries of the Horn of Africa tried to take action against climate change and review the current outdated and unfair global financial framework of the global system.



According to Xinhua, leaders from Somalia, Ethiopia, Djibouti and Eritrea described a dire scenario for a world affected by climate change. Their message was clear: This urgent crisis requires a swift and coordinated effort.

Hamza Abdi Barre, Prime Minister of Somalia, stressed the “power of solidarity and cooperation” in an interconnected world and called on leaders to accelerate action to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen Hassen, for his part, asked world leaders: “Do we have the necessary political will to prioritize global partnership over geopolitical competition (and) are we ready to work together for a future era of shared prosperity?”