China-Arab Countries Expo brings good results

SHAFAQNA- The 6th China-Arab Countries Expo, held for four days in Yinchuan, the capital of Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region in northwestern China, emphasized economic and trade cooperation and generated 400 The above cooperation projects were signed.

The planned investment and trade value of these projects will reach 170.97 billion yuan (approximately 23.43 billion USD). Xinhua reported.

The total number of visitors and participants of the exhibition exceeded 11,200 people this year, which is a new record for this event. Among the participants and participants of the exhibition were scientists, as well as representatives of institutions and companies.

As the guest of honor of this fair, Saudi Arabia sent a delegation of more than 150 trade and business representatives to attend and exhibit. They completed 15 cooperative projects with a total cost of 12.4 billion yuan.

At this year’s fair, fairs and forums on trade and investment, modern agriculture, cross-border trade, cultural tourism, health, water resources use and meteorological cooperation were held.

