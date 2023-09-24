[Video] Israel kills two Palestinians in military raid on refugee camp in West Bank

SHAFAQNA-Two Palestinians have been killed in an Israeli military raid on a refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank city of Tulkarem, health officials say.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said two men – Asid Abu Ali, 21, and Abdulrahman Abu Daghash, 32 – were killed by Israeli fire in Sunday’s raid, which caused heavy damage to camp infrastructure.

In its comment on the latest bloodshed, the Israeli military said it had gone into the Nour Shams refugee camp to destroy “a militant command centre and bomb-storage facility” in a building.

Source: arabnews

