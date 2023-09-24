English
Türkiye condemns attacks against Quran in Netherlands

SHAFAQNA-Türkiye strongly condemned “despicable attacks” against the Quran, outside the embassies of some member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, including the Turkish Embassy, in the Netherlands.

In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said that Ankara condemns the spread of these “provocative attacks,” which are allowed to be carried out in European countries under the guise of freedom of expression.

“The countries where such attacks have taken place, must now take effective measures against these provocations, which are recognized by the United Nations as acts of religious hatred and violations of international law,” the statement further said.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com

