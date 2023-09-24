English
Japan: A new system for sharing disaster information will be launched in April

SHAFAQNA- Japan will unveil a new communications system in April that will allow government agencies to share live images and other information such as location in the event of a natural disaster, a source familiar with the situation said on Sunday.
According to Kyodo News, the digital system, led by the Ministry of Interior and Communications, aims to enable smooth communication and speed rescue and recovery efforts between organizations such as local governments, police, firefighting and self-defense forces.

The lack of a coherent system between different organizations hinders their ability to coordinate their actions in emergencies.

The technology, known as “Public Safety LTE,” has already been implemented in countries such as the United States and South Korea, and is being deployed in Japan by telecommunications company Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

Source: Kyodo News

