PLO: Israel controlled more than 80% of Jordan Valley

SHAFAQNA-The occupying state, controlled more than 80% of Jordan Valley, the PLO’s National Office for Land Defense and Settlement Resistance reported.

The office explained in its report that theoretically, the occupying state allocated 12% of this area to settlements, settlement outposts, and pastoral farms, but in practice, the entire area has turned into a vital area for investments and settlement activities.

The Palestinians in the area are trapped in small ghettos, deprived of the right to… Urban planning and construction and the right to access water to develop their agriculture, especially since the water in the Eastern Basin, which is the most important basin in the West Bank, is allocated exclusively to settlers and settlements. Settlement in the Palestinian Jordan Valley, in addition to being a robbery of Palestinian lands, is a very rewarding investment process for settlers and companies, according to report.

Source: alquds

www.shafaqna.com