A Japanese pharmaceutical startup develops the world’s first drug for the growth of new teeth

SHAFAQNA- A group of scientists led by a Japanese pharmaceutical startup has worked on a drug that stimulates the growth of new teeth. It will be the first in the world and is expected to enter the market around 2030.



According to Kyodo News, Kyoto University-funded Toregem Biopharma Co. will begin clinical trials in healthy adults after July 2024 to confirm the drug’s safety. In 2018, he managed to generate new teeth in mice to increase it.



In addition to baby and permanent teeth, most people have “tooth buds” that can become new teeth, but the buds usually do not develop and then disappear.



A research team has developed an antibody drug that inhibits a protein that inhibits tooth growth. The drug acts on these buds and stimulates their growth.



In 2018, the research team also gave the drug to ferrets, which have both baby and permanent teeth like humans, and the new teeth grew.



Source: Kyodo News

