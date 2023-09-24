English
Qatar FM taps into Syria normalisation & secret Afghanistan talks in interview with CNN

secret Afghanistan talks

SHAFAQNA-Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani has tapped into a wide range of topics in an interview with CNN, held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

The top Qatari official unveiled details of a secret meeting with the Taliban’s supreme leader in Kandahar.

During the interview with CNN , Sheikh Mohammed reiterated that his country’s position towards Syria remains unchanged, and said the Gulf state does not “see anything that makes him eligible to come back to the Arab League.”

During the CNN interview, Sheikh Mohammed disclosed details of the secret meeting in Kandahar for the first time.

