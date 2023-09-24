English
Iraq, Egypt & Jordan collaborate on multiple fronts

SHAFAQNA-The foreign ministers of Iraq, Egypt, and Jordan convened in a meeting, delving into the realms of political and economic collaboration.

The three parties charted the imperative course of action to consummate the ongoing projects among the three nations. This accord was resoundingly declared today by the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ministry expounded on the proceedings of the gathering, where the Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sameh Shoukry, played host to Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, and Iraq’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein.

Source: shafaq

www.shafaqna.com

