Iran’s FM meets UN chief in New York

SHAFAQNA-Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York.

During the meeting, Amirabdolahian informed the UN chief about the good progress achieved in Iran’s relations with its neighbors as well as some Arab and Islamic countries.

He also referred to the recent exchange of prisoners between Iran and the US and the release of the former’s frozen assets in South Korea, saying Tehran is in contact with Washington to revive the nuclear agreement, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The exchange of messages with the US is ongoing, and the plan of the Sultan of Oman is still on the table; if the other parties are ready, we are serious about returning to the JCPOA so that all parties return to their commitments in the JCPOA within the framework of the Oman initiative, he said.

Source: IRNA

