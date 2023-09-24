English
Saudi Arabia calls for independent Palestinian state

independent Palestinian state

SHAFAQNA-The Saudi foreign minister, Faisal bin Farhan , in his speech at the UN General Assembly calls for justice for Palestinians to peace and stability in the Middle East.

“The security of the Middle East region necessitates the expedited pursuit of a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue,” Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said in a speech to the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

“This solution should be built upon the foundation of international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative, guaranteeing the Palestinian people’s right to establish their independent state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital,” he added.

In 1993, the umbrella Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and Israel signed the Oslo Accords, which gave Palestinians a form of civil rule. Negotiations, however, failed to complete a peace agreement leading to the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com

