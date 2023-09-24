English
International Shia News Agency
WFP: Afghanistan ranks 2nd in world on emergency levels of hunger

SHAFAQNA-Afghanistan has been ranked the 2nd top country in the world with more than 1 million of its people suffering from emergency levels of hunger, the World Food Programme in Afghanistan said.

The WFP Afghanistan said in a post on its X account that at least 6.08 million in Afghanistan are facing the “4th phase” of hunger.

A spokesman for the WFP Afghanistan, Wahidullah Amani, said that the organization has been forced to cut down its assistance from 13 million to 2 million.

“The WFP has faced a shortage of budget in the ongoing month, and we were forced to cut another 2 million from our assistance list. Which means that we can only aid 3 million people,” he said.

Source: tolonews

www.shafaqna.com

