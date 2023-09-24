English
French researcher: Defending secularism is used selectively against Muslims

SHAFAQNA-Francois Burgat, a prominent French thinker and political researcher pointed out that the defense of secularism has been very selectively used against Muslims and not against Catholics or Jews.

The root cause of the opposition to Islam in French society stems from a reluctance among descendants of colonizers to accept the assertive voices of descendants of those who were colonized, according to eminent French political scientist Francois Burgat.

He argues that the defense of secularism, which is commonly cited as the reason for the opposition to Islam in French society, is not actually the real cause.

“And I will give you a kind of demonstration … If you are a cleaning lady in France, you may wear the hijab, there is absolutely no issue. (But) If you wear a hijab and you want to be a professor or a lawyer, here comes the issue. Here comes the defense of secularism.”

According to him, a pretext exists today in French society, where “Islamophobes” say they are not against Islam specifically.

Instead, they say that they are against the fact that a religion should appear in the public sphere. He believes that this gives a strong position to all those who want to oppose Islam.

