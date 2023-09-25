Afghanistan: Reactions to Massacre of Shia Hazaras in Uruzgan

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN- With the continuation of the killing of Shia Muslims in Uruzgan province of Afghanistan, reactions to what is called the “systematic killing” of Hazaras in this province have increased.

According to Shafaqna Afghanistan, in the latest case, the National Resistance Council for the Rescue of Afghanistan, which consists of political leaders of various ethnic groups, jihadi leaders and officials of the former government of Afghanistan, has issued a statement on this matter.

The statement of this council states that “Unfortunately, the local forces related to the Taliban group in Uruzgan city have systematically killed the Shia Muslims and Hazaras of this region in the last two years, and so far the number of martyrs in this region have reached to seventeen people.”

This council says that the people of two Taliban commanders who are busy “repressing” people in Panjshir province and Andrab region of Baghlan province, “committed such tragedies.”

This statement was issued after last Wednesday, a father and a son from Shia Hazaras of “Joi No” area in Uruzgan city were brutally murdered. Local sources confirmed to Shafaqna reporter that this father and son were passing through a Pashtun-inhabited area when they were first arrested and then “beheaded” by an unknown person.

In its announcement, the National Council of Resistance to Save Afghanistan also mentioned other incidents and said that “local armed people, with the support of the Taliban, set fire to farms, houses, and people’s property, cut down trees, and looted people’s property.”

United Nations’ Request for research

In its statement, the National Council of Resistance to Save Afghanistan has asked the United Nations and international institutions to investigate the “systematic killing” of Shia Hazaras in Uruzgan.

This council has said that it “strongly condemns the crimes committed in this area [Uruzgan Khas] which are carried out with the support of the Taliban group.”

The National Council of Resistance to Save Afghanistan added that it “requests credible international institutions, especially the United Nations and the Office of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) to act as soon as possible to prevent similar incidents and conduct serious investigations into the incidents and they should share its results with the people of Afghanistan.”

Even though the killing of Shia Hazaras in Uruzgan, especially in the “Joi No” area, has been going on for more than two years, international human rights organizations and the United Nations have not yet conducted an independent and complete investigation on this matter.

A number of international institutions have mentioned the killing of Shia Hazaras in this region in their reports on human rights violations by the Taliban in Afghanistan, but Hazara activists and Afghan political leaders want to launch an independent investigation in this field.

