Iraq: Central Bank to restrict all internal transactions to dinars

Iraq's central bank

SHAFAQNA- Iraq’s central bank will restrict all internal commercial transactions to the Iraqi dinar starting next year, the bank said in a statement.

The step appears aimed at curbing the dealing of the USA’s dollar outside Iraq’s banking sector, as well as limiting smuggling it abroad. It’s also a move to back the local currency.

The central bank next year will end the job of transferring money for foreign trade and instead focus on “supervision and monitoring,” with the job of transfers shifted to licensed Iraqi banks.

