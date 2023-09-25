Iran: UAE’s claims on three Persian Gulf islands are ‘violation of UN’s Charter’

SHAFAQNA- Iran’s permanent mission to the United Nations has responded to UAE regarding the Iranian three islands of Abu Musa, the Greater Tunb, and Lesser Tunb, saying such unfounded claims are a “flagrant violation of international law and the UN’s Charter.”

It is regrettable that representatives of this country repeat this unfounded claim about these Iranian islands in the Persian Gulf in this meeting every year, the Iranian delegation at the UN’s General Assembly said in a statement on Sunday (24 Sep. 2023).

We consider such statements and baseless claims as a flagrant violation of international law and the UN’s Charter, as well as a violation of the principle of good neighborliness and the necessity of respecting the territorial integrity of countries, the statement read.

Source: IRNA

