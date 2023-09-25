Muslim countries condemn provocative practices by Israeli extremists at Al-Aqsa Mosque

SHAFAQNA- Muslim countries condemned provocative practices carried out by Israeli extremists at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Saudi Arabia ’s Foreign Ministry expressed regret at practices carried out by Israeli authorities that undermine international peace efforts and contradict international principles and norms regarding respecting religious sanctities.

The ministry reiterated the Kingdom’s firm position in support of Palestinian people and all efforts aimed at ending Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories.

It also expressed its support for achieving a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue, enabling the Palestinian people to establish their independent Palestinian state on 1967 borders, with east Jerusalem as its capital.

Egypt: A new episode in a series of escalatory measures that provokes the feelings of Muslims

Egypt also condemned in a statement the storming by Jewish extremists of the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of the Israeli occupation police.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry said this step represents “a new episode in a series of escalatory measures that provoke the feelings of millions of Muslims around the world, and carry with it the risk of fuelling violence and tension in the occupied Palestinian territories.”

It called on the Israeli occupation authorities “to fulfil their obligations as the occupying power, and to stop such escalatory practices, as they represent a clear violation of the existing legal and historical status of the city of Jerusalem and its noble sanctuaries,” stressing the need to respect the status quo at the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Al-Haram Al-Sharif in its entire area of 144 dunums as a Muslim worship endowment.

Jordan: Ongoing provocative practices against Al-Aqsa Mosque are violations of international law

The Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates also condemned on Sunday (24 Sep. 2023) the ongoing provocative practices against the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque and the frequent escalations as a blatant and unacceptable violation of international law and the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem al Quds and its sanctities.

The ministry’s official spokesperson Sinan Majali said that the ongoing violations and attacks on holy sites and the continued incursions into the occupied Palestinian territories herald further escalation and represent a “dangerous trend” that must be halted immediately.

Source: arabnews, wafa, iranpress

www.shafaqna.com