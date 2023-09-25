Persian Gulf Council’s SG condemned extremist group’s tearing of copies of Holy Quran in The Hague

SHAFAQNA- The Secretary General of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council, Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, has condemned the tearing down of copies of the Holy Quran by a group of extremists in front of several embassies in The Hague, adding that these unacceptable actions would outrage and inflame the emotions of Muslims around the world.



According to SPA, the Secretary General reiterated his call for the international community to take urgent and effective international measures to deal with these acts of aggression and provocation, which have recurred recently under the pretext of freedom speech without any apparent response to them.



He emphasized the need for countries where these provocations against Muslims take place to intervene and assume their legal and moral responsibilities to end these acts because of this international rejection.

Source: SPA www.shafaqna.com