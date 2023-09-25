English
International Shia News Agency
Middle EastOther News

Persian Gulf Council’s SG condemned extremist group’s tearing of copies of Holy Quran in The Hague

0

SHAFAQNA- The Secretary General of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council, Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, has condemned the tearing down of copies of the Holy Quran by a group of extremists in front of several embassies in The Hague, adding that these unacceptable actions would outrage and inflame the emotions of Muslims around the world.

According to SPA, the Secretary General reiterated his call for the international community to take urgent and effective international measures to deal with these acts of aggression and provocation, which have recurred recently under the pretext of freedom speech without any apparent response to them.

He emphasized the need for countries where these provocations against Muslims take place to intervene and assume their legal and moral responsibilities to end these acts because of this international rejection.

Source: SPA

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Zelensky visited ICC in the Hague

asadian

Some Arab institutions and countries support transfer of power in Yemen

asadian

Cooperation Council requests World Bank’s financial support for Yemen

asadian

Saudi coalition announces a halt to its military operations in Yemen

asadian

Mourning Ceremony of Hazrat Zahra (S.A) in Hague, Netherlands

asadian

Aung San Suu Kyi to appear at ICJ over Rohingya genocide: Rights group calls for Myanmar boycott

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.