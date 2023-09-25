English
International Shia News Agency
Other News

New WHO analysis: Confirmation of global increase in cholera

SHAFAQNA- Comprehensive cholera statistics for 2022 released today by WHO shed light on the scope and scale of the ongoing cholera epidemic.

Although cholera data remains scarce, cases reported to WHO in 2022 were twice as high as in 2021. In 44 countries this event was reported, which is a 25% increase compared to 35 countries in 2021.Reliefweb reported.

Not only have the number of outbreaks increased, but the scale of the outbreak has also grown. Seven countries have each reported more than 10,000 suspected and confirmed cases: Afghanistan, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Malawi, Nigeria, Somalia, and the Syrian Arab Republic. Typically, the larger the outbreak, the harder it is to control it.

Cholera is an acute intestinal infection spread through food and water contaminated with feces containing the bacterium Vibrio cholerae. It is closely related to the lack of drinking water and adequate sanitation due to underdevelopment, poverty and conflict. Climate change also plays a role in this increase, as extreme weather events such as floods, droughts and cyclones cause new epidemics and worsen existing ones.

Source: Reliefweb

