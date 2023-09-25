English
Saudi Arabia-Egypt condemned Jewish extremists attack on the Al-Aqsa Mosque under police protection

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia-Egypt condemned today in two separate statements regarding the storming of the Al-Aqsa mosque, Islam’s third holiest site, by Jewish extremists, describing it as an act of provocation.

According to WAFA, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom’s condemnation of “continuous provocations carried out by an extremist group at Al-Aqsa Mosque under guard of the Israeli occupation forces.”

The ministry reiterated: “Saudi Arabia’s firm stance in standing with the Palestinian people and supporting all efforts to end the occupation and achieve a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue, for allowing the Palestinian people to establish their independent Palestinian state along the 1967 borders the capital East Jerusalem. “

In its statement, Egypt also condemned the storming of the courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque by Jewish extremists, which are under the protection of Israeli occupation police.

It called on the Israeli occupation authorities to “fulfill their duties as an occupying power and stop such escalatory practices, as they constitute a clear violation of the existing legal and historical status of the city of Jerusalem and its noble holy sites,” emphasizing that the status quo in the Mosque Al-Aqsa and Haram Al-Sharif must be respected as Muslim places of worship throughout their entire territory of 144 dunams.

 

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said the move was “a new episode in a series of escalating measures that have stirred the feelings of millions of Muslims around the world and risked stoking violence and tensions in the occupied Palestinian territories.”

Source: WAFA

