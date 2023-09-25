Saudi Arabia-Egypt condemned Jewish extremists attack on the Al-Aqsa Mosque under police protection

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia-Egypt condemned today in two separate statements regarding the storming of the Al-Aqsa mosque, Islam’s third holiest site, by Jewish extremists, describing it as an act of provocation.



According to WAFA, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom’s condemnation of “continuous provocations carried out by an extremist group at Al-Aqsa Mosque under guard of the Israeli occupation forces.”

The ministry reiterated: “Saudi Arabia’s firm stance in standing with the Palestinian people and supporting all efforts to end the occupation and achieve a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue, for allowing the Palestinian people to establish their independent Palestinian state along the 1967 borders the capital East Jerusalem. “