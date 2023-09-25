English
Qatar strongly condemns tearing the Quran in Netherlands

Qatar condemns tearing Quran

SHAFAQNA- Qatar strongly condemned the tearing of copies of the Holy Quran in front of a number of countries’ embassies in the Dutch city of The Hague.

In a statement, Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned that allowing infringement of the Holy Quran under the pretext of freedom of expression fuels hatred and violence and threatens peaceful coexistence.

The Ministry stressed the State of Qatar’s complete rejection of all forms of hate speech based on belief, race, or religion, and also warned that hate campaigns against Islam and Islamophobic speech have witnessed a dangerous escalation with the continued systematic calls to repeatedly target Muslims in the world.

Source: qna.org

www.shafaqna.com

