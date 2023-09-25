Iraq’s PM to visit Russia in next few weeks

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein, met with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, on the sidelines of their participation in the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

A statement released by the Iraqi Foreign Ministry mentioned that the meeting addressed prospects for joint cooperation and the development of bilateral relations.

Hussein explained that Baghdad is working to complete the necessary preparations for the visit of Prime Minister Al-Sudani to the Russian capital, Moscow, in the next few weeks.

The Iraqi Foreign Minister said that the discussions between the two sides during the coming visit will provide an appropriate opportunity to discuss bilateral cooperation in the political and economic fields.

