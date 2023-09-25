USA: 42nd anniversary of Imam Musa Sadr’s disappearance held at IHW [Video]

SHAFAQNA- On the occasion of the 42nd anniversary of Imam Musa Sadr’s disappearance in Libya, an annual ceremony was held on September 23 at Islamic House of Wisdom in Dearborn Heights, Michigan, USA.

The three speakers of this ceremony included Dr. Inaya Ezzedine representing the Lebanon’s House speaker honorable Nabeeh Berry, Dr. Mohammad Dughyli the president of H.S.F and imam Mohammad Ali Elahi the founding imam of IHW.