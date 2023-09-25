GCAA: UAE is playing a leading role in the aviation sector’s climate change agenda

SHAFAQNA- Director General of the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Saif Al-Suwaidi, said the UAE is leading the aviation sector’s climate change agenda both regionally and globally, particularly as a member of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).



In a statement to Emirates News Agency (WAM), Al-Suwaidi said the UAE was one of the first countries in the region to recognize the importance of solving this important issue, especially as the aviation sector plays a key role in solving this problem. It contributes to climate change and is the cornerstone of the Emirates’ economy.

It contributes more than 13 percent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), with an expected increase of 170 percent over the next twenty years, and supports around 777,000 jobs in the country’s markets. The sector’s growth must therefore be sustainable and low-carbon to achieve the country’s ambitious climate goals, he added.

Source: WAM

