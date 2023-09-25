English
Saudi delegation to visit West Bank this week

SHAFAQNA- A Saudi delegation is due to visit West Bank this week, amid diplomatic efforts to secure a normalisation deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia, a Palestinian official said.

The delegation will be led by Nayef Al-Sudairi, the non-resident Saudi Envoy to the Palestinians, who was appointed last month, the official said.

The visit comes after both Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said last week that efforts were underway to reach an agreement establishing diplomatic ties between the two countries

