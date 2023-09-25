English
International Shia News Agency
AfricaAll NewsFeatured 2Other News

Egypt: Human rights group calls for release of mother of political prisoner

0
Human rights group

SHAFAQNA- An Egyptian human rights group has called for the release of the mother of a political prisoner who was arrested after a raid on her home in Cairo last week.

In a statement published on Monday (25 Sep. 2023), the Egyptian Network for Human Rights (ENHR) said that Mona Khafaja’s whereabouts have been unknown for the past five days. Khafaja, the 60-year-old mother of political prisoner Mohamed Hamdi, was arrested on 20 September.

According to the rights organisation, a number of heavily armed police officers in civilian clothes and masks turned up to Khafaja’s home at dawn.

Source: middleeasteye

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Austria carries out ‘politically-motivated’ violations against Muslims, human rights group says

asadian

Human rights group Slams Oppression of Activists in Saudi Arabia

asadian

From 1967 to now, 73 Palestinian prisoners lost their lives after being tortured by Israeli interrogators

asadian

About 850 grave human rights violations by Bahraini regime in July

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.