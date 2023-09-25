Egypt: Human rights group calls for release of mother of political prisoner

SHAFAQNA- An Egyptian human rights group has called for the release of the mother of a political prisoner who was arrested after a raid on her home in Cairo last week.

In a statement published on Monday (25 Sep. 2023), the Egyptian Network for Human Rights (ENHR) said that Mona Khafaja’s whereabouts have been unknown for the past five days. Khafaja, the 60-year-old mother of political prisoner Mohamed Hamdi, was arrested on 20 September.

According to the rights organisation, a number of heavily armed police officers in civilian clothes and masks turned up to Khafaja’s home at dawn.

